Anonymously Yours art auction off to good start

A sample of some of the artwork from local artists that will be featured around town. (Contributed)

Local art can be viewed in the windows of several businesses

If you’ve noticed art in the windows of businesses around town, it’s not without reason – the Golden Community Visual Art Society has launched the “Anonymously Yours Silent Auction,” which has featured several artists on display across town.

The new fundraising project for the society allows local artists to have their work on display, which were all donated to the society, with a QR code next to each piece that can be scanned on cell phones to gain access to the auction. Through the QR code, interested parties can make a bid on the artwork that they want to take home.

For those who don’t have a cell phone, the alternative is to visit their website rockymountainartshop.ca.

Half of the proceeds go to the artists, while half the proceeds go towards to art society.

Funds raised from the auction will be used to support the purposes of the GCVAS including; supporting visual art education, mentoring for emerging and professional artists and celebrating visual art through the promotion and recognition of visual artists within the community.

The purpose of the Society is to provide an organization for Columbia Valley (and neighbouring) community artists to come together.

To date, the auction has raised $1,570 out of their goal of $5,000. The auction ends on Sept. 15.

Art walk locations include the Art Gallery of Golden, Golden Dollar Store/407 Boutique, Ewan and McKenzie, Golden Campus College of the Rockies, Sunlife Financial, Eat Pure Mountain Market, Whitetooth Bistro, Ace Hardware, Golden Youth Centre, Jita’s Café and Daley Bread.

So far the project has been well received by shop owners and window shoppers, according to the art society.

They hope to expand the project next year, now that they have an idea of how the project will work and community buy-in.