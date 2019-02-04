‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in 'smash and grab' car robbery last week

Luc with Thank Dog I Am Out Dog Rescue’s Susan Patterson, left. and his owners, Tim and Lesley Spiegel. (Facebook)

A Kelowna couple is breathing a sigh of relief after their lost dog was found in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Luc, a Coton de Tulear, was briefly left in a car in front of Open Door Yoga on Main Street at 15th Avenue on Thursday when the window was smashed and the dog taken.

A post to social media site Reddit offered a $2,000 reward and “no questions asked.”

A search party organized in Vancouver Sunday by the Thank Dog I Am Out Dog Rescue was cancelled after an “anonymous angel” found Luc in a rooming house in the Downtown Eastside and reunited him with his owners, Lesley and Tim Spiegel.

The Spiegels’ daughter, Andrea, said a “Good Samaritan… got a glimpse of him” and took the couple to Luc.

“[My parents] are absolutely beside themselves and so so thankful for all of the help. Truly, the only way we were going to find Luc was through people who cared enough to keep an eye out for him and help search,” Andrea said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you thank you thank you all for the kind thoughts, the offers to help. My parents are on the way to the vet right now to get Luc checked out, but he seems to be in good health.”

READ MORE: Family saved but pets lost in Shuswap house fire

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.