Annual Wildfire Service barbecue

Members of the BC Wildfire Service enjoy a barbecue lunch at the Burns Lake centre on May 27. The lunch was held for the service's annual health and wellness event and to show appreciation for the staff. Senior officials of the service attended and reviewed standards of performance and met new staff. Several staff were absent from the event because a 20-person unit crew was sent to a fire near the Beaver River, northwest of Fort Nelson. An initial attack crew also left for Dease Lake for a 14-day deployment. (Blair McBride photo)