Annual warm clothing drive – and more – underway in Courtenay

Jade Hansen poses with the collection of donated items from the 2017 coat drive. Facebook photo

Getting closer to her decade mark of collecting warm clothing for those in need in the Comox Valley, Jade Hansen doesn’t see the need lessening – in fact – she believes donations are needed more than ever.

The grade 12 G.P. Vanier student is hoping to make the winter a bit warmer for those less fortunate, as she has thought the past eight years while organizing her annual winter jacket and warm coast drive.

“I feel the need has been going up since we started,” she explained. “It’s really amazing to see people around the community wearing clothes that I know were donated through the drive.”

Eight years ago, Hansen knew she had to do something for those less fortunate following a trip to Vancouver with her family, and seeing “many homeless people who looked cold, and I wanted to help.”

In conjunction with her warm clothes drive, Hansen is also continuing with a different endeavour she added a few years ago – one to specifically help women. She is hoping to collect sealed, boxed feminine hygiene products to donate to women who may not have access to them.

Throughout the month, donations can be dropped off at the Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty Courtenay office at 2230 Cliffe Ave. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hansen is asking that all items be clean and washed.

On Nov. 24, Hansen will host a windup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hot dogs, apple cider and hot chocolate at Re/Max as a ‘thank you’ to those who donate items.

Additionally, she is also collecting non-perishable food to be donated to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

In previous years, Hansen has collected more than 30,000 pounds of clothing, which is then donated to the Salvation Army, who allows families to ‘go shopping’ for warm clothes when they pick up their Christmas hampers at the organization.

For more information, visit Jade’s Coasts for the Homeless on Facebook.

