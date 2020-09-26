Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive garnishes generous portions

Food donations will sustain the Prince Rupert Food Bank for three months.

The 2020 Prince Rupert Thanksgiving Food Drive was held on Sept. 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert and Port Edward doorstep collection for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive garnished more than 5350 lbs of food which was donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank, on Sept. 26.

The non-perishable food items were collected and sorted by an army of nearly 100 volunteers from more than 26 households in Prince Rupert.

It is the 10th year for the food-drive in Prince Rupert which has been running provincially since 2008, Aisa Smithanik Prince Rupert event coordinator said.

The community event is coordinated province-wide in more than 50 cities with 250,000 households participating. the local donations will sustain the food bank for three months, she said.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist

