Annual Sturgeon release in Vanderhoof cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Juvenile Sturgeon Release in Vanderhoof is cancelled this year because of the virus pandemic.

In an April 8 news release, the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative said that this year, the fish will be released by the staff of Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, who will utilize physical distancing strategies.

The organization will, however, be sharing photos and videos of the 2020 release on their Facebook Page — @NWSRI.

During this yearly event, juvenile white Sturgeon that have been hatched and raised in the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre in Vanderhoof, are released by kids from throughout the Nechako Watershed.

This event has the following community partners — school District 91, Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, the District of Vanderhoof, Integris Credit Union, Rio Tinto Alcan, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Avison Management, the University of Northern British Columbia, and many volunteers from the community.

