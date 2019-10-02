High Road Services Society building on Fulton Ave in Smithers, which will be the location of the organizations annual burger cook-off on Oct. 17. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

  • Oct. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you’re a fan of Iron Chef you won’t want to miss the annual High Road Services Society (HRSS) burger cookoff this Oct. 17.

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge held out of the organization’s iKitchen, where they operate a number of cooking and catering programs that serve the community.

Both groups will get a chance to work on a custom, secret beef-based creation that will then be presented to a panel of judges.

HRSS Chief Operating Officer Geli McAloney said the event is always a blast and it’s always interesting to see the unique culinary creations the teams come up with.

“They make incredible burgers,” she said.

“They sit there and practice and then in the end the judges will decide who won, and then after that we have a little plaque we present to the winner.”

The event is designed to help raise awareness for the non-profit organization, which works with adults who have developmental disabilities.

After the winner is announced, McAloney said HRSS will be putting on a community barbecue.

“Everybody’s welcome to come and have a burger and enjoy the time.”

She said HRSS hopes people who come to participate also take the chance to learn a little more about the programs and services the non-profit offers.

“We made it a more public event [so] that people can come and see exactly what we do.”

This year’s Burger Cookoff will be held October 17 at the HRSS office located at 3439 Fulton Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

    The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. "Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn't do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen," said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, "Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly's Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great." Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)