Annual Houston mud bogs

The annual Houston mud bog drag races took place on the weekend of Sept 24. and Sept. 25, with 92 entries participating. The event was a success, as over 400 people attended. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

  • Oct. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

