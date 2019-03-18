Annual Guide to Williams Lake released

The guide covers the entirety of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region

  • Mar. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Williams Lake Tribune is proud to present its annual 2019 Williams Lake and Area Guide.

The guide covers the entirety of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region.

If you’re planning a staycation or know someone who is vacationing in the area you’re going to want to have a copy of the guide nearby for reference.

Check the Friday, March 15 Weekend Advisor for the guide.

It is also avail-able at the Tribune office.

Come get yours today.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus
Next story
Tagalog, Arabic and Urdu among fastest growing languages in Canada

Just Posted

Most Read