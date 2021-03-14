Annual fundraiser for Kimz Angels outreach agency in Langley will happen, virtually

In-person version had to be cancelled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

Kimberly Snow, founder of the Langley-based outreach agency Kimz Angels, announced there will be an online version of their annual gala fundraiser this year (Langley Advance Times file)

Kimz Angels annual gala fundraiser has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, but there will be an online version this year, founder Kim Snow announced Sunday, March 14.

“We just decided to go for it,” Snow told the Langley Advance Times.

On Saturday, April 17th, people who purchase tickets to the “Angels Working Together” virtual gala will be able to watch the online event with a bottle of wine and a Kimz Angels engraved charcuterie board with meats, cheeses, and more from J&D Farms and Bonetti Meats, all delivered to their door on the day of the gala.

The evening will be hosted by Marco Iannuzzi and Steve Darling, opening with comments from Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese and Langley City Mayor Val Van den Broek.

Award-winning Langley artist Karen Lee Batten will perform.

Tickets are $125, and can be bought online through the Kimz Angels website at kimzangels.com.

Donations can also be made online.

A virtual silent auction is also in the works.

Snow said the in-person version of the gala raised more than $22,000 the last year it was held, money that went to pay the insurance for some of the vehicle they use to help the needy, and to purchase supplies.

“It gives us a little extra funds,” Snow summarized, “just to keep going.”

While many of the homeless Kimz Angels helps have found temporary indoor accommodation during the pandemic, funded by the provincial government, there are many new clients, she said.

“We’re getting an unbelievable amount of working families who have lost their jobs, and seniors,” Snow related.

“It’s just breaking my heart.”

For more than two decades, the outreach agency has worked with local schools, churches, and shelters to distribute everything from hot soup to clothing to people in need.

“I have 75 volunteers doing it from the goodness of their hearts,” Snow commented.

Snow was named H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award in 2020.

In 2019 Kimz Angels was chosen as the winner of the Community Impact (non-profit) Award at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

