Annual food and donation drive delivers

Groups served 265 breakfasts and food bank received $220 in donations as well as 50 kilos of food

The Clearwater Elks #499 helped the CLearwater and District Food Bank with another successful food and donation drive on Aug. 3. Pictured are volunteers from both groups, back row: (l-r) Kate Cullinane, Pearl McAloney, Marnie Burnell, Linda Selbee and DOnna Mehan. Front row: (l-r) Nancy Illian and Phyliss Bucknell. Missing are Kathy Haring, John and Susan McFarland, Margot Venema, Reo Joubert and Debbie Mattenley. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

The Clearwater and District Food Bank once again teamed up with the Clearwater Elks #499 on Aug. 3 for a food and donation drive at the Elks’ weekly pancake breakfast.

The two organizations, also assisted by the Royal Purple, served 265 breakfasts throughout the morning and received $220 in cash donations as well as 50 kilograms of food and a portion of the profits from the event.

Linda Selbee, finance chair for the food bank, said there’s been a 10 per cent increase in clients using the organization’s services, which began in the spring, and she doesn’t expect the increase to slow in the near future.

“We’re managing to keep up with the increase; the donations are helping us and when we were at a conference in Kelowna, we hooked up with two other food banks, the Lakes District and Kamloops food banks, and they’re supplying us with food product also,” she said.

Anyone looking to donate to the food bank can use the drop off depot at Buy-Low Foods or deliver directly to the location during operating hours on Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

