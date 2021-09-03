Annual fall fundraiser, Climb For Alzheimer’s, on now

The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with extreme heat and fires throughout much of the province, have posed uphill challenges for all of us. But they have taken an extra toll on people affected by dementia, who have experienced isolation and uncertainty as well as a loss of many services.

The annual Climb for Alzheimer’s fundraiser is taking place from now through Sept. 21, and can be done anywhere in the province. (Photo credit: Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.)

In many cases, these isolating conditions can contribute to cognitive decline.

Committed to continuing to deliver supports for people living with dementia during this time, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. has launched its fall fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s. The annual event, now in its 10th year, raises awareness and funds to support critical programs and services.

Taking place from Sept. 1 – 21, the Climb invites Comox Valley residents to join other British Columbians in hiking local trails.

“Now more than ever, we are pulling out all the stops to make sure British Columbians affected by dementia are able to access the support they need. We continue to adapt our programming to a virtual setting, so it is accessible, no matter where you are in the province,” says Jen Lyle, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s chief executive officer.

“The majority of our funding comes from the generosity of the community: committed individuals and organizations who support us through events such as the Climb for Alzheimer’s.”

Participants can register as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online. To register or make a donation to the event, visit climbforalzheimers.ca.

Comox Valley Record