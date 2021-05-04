Annual Exercise Taz Runner starting at CFB Comox

An explosive is detonated during a planned military exercise at 19 Wing in 2018 (Exercise Taz Runner). The base is reminding residents and visitors that the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) range at CFB Comox is in operation throughout the year. Erin Haluschak photo

From May 3 to 28, there will be increased activity in and around CFB Comox and other local Department of National Defence assets due to Exercise Taz Runner.

Exercise Taz Runner is an annual military exercise, sponsored by the Royal Canadian Air Force, and is run and hosted by 19 Wing Comox, at CFB Comox. The purpose of the exercise is for the RCAF’s Explosives Disposal Flights. These units specialize in the recovery and destruction of deteriorated, damaged or obsolete ammunition.

Note that any out-of-province members have quarantined at HMCS Quadra for seven days prior to the exercise start, and all provincial and military COVID-19 health measures are followed at all times.

Residents and visitors of the Comox Valley may hear controlled detonations and may see an increase in vehicle traffic around 19 Wing Comox, HMCS Quadra via Goose Spit, and Seal Bay Armoury. These activities are routine military training and there is no need to report them to 19 Wing or local emergency services.

– 19 Wing Comox

