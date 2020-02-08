Annual Coldest Night of the Year event returns to White Rock Feb. 22

It’s cold out there.

And for White Rock-South Surrey residents without a roof and four walls, the winter weather can be especially miserable.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, community members will come together once again to help bring some measure of relief to their less-fortunate neighbours by participating in the Coldest Night of the Year walk.

The annual event will begin in Memorial Park at White Rock Beach, and run from 3-7 p.m.

For children 10 and under, it’s free to participate, but they will need to raise at least $75 to earn a CNOY toque.

Cost for youth 11-17 is a $25 registration fee or $75+ for a toque and entry. Adults can also pay a $25 registration fee or raise $150+ for a toque and entry into the walk.

As of Friday afternoon, 170 walkers had registered on 42 teams and the event, which is hosted locally by Sources Community Resources Society, had raised just over $45,000 of its $100,000 goal.

To register or for more information, visit the website.

White Rock’s is not the only CNOY event planned for this area.

More than 500 people are expected to participate in Cloverdale’s event – also on Feb. 22.

The walk-a-thon is also held in Whalley, starting at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, from 4 p.m.

In Cloverdale, the annual march through the streets is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK).

The Coldest Night of the Year is part of a nation-wide fundraising walk for homelessness. CNOY is held in towns and cities across Canada and has raised more than $21 million for charity since 2011. This year, there are 145 walk locations across Canada.

– files from Malin Jordan, Cloverdale Reporter