Annual cleaning delayed while Rossland waits for spring

Piles of snow mean there's no point doing some spring maintenance

The late spring is causing a few snags for the City of Rossland’s plans for spring cleaning.

The city announced last week it was delaying its spring clean-up plans for a few weeks because — well — it’s still not spring.

“It’s delayed due to the longer winter we have had,” Chief Administrative Officer Bryan Teasdale told The Rossland News. “If we didn’t delay this, many citizens would not be able to utilize this service because they still have snow in their yards and probably haven’t gotten around to their spring yard maintenance activities yet.”

Teasdale noted that the city just sent out the snow plough to clear streets on April 12, so it’s a little too early for the other work to prepare for summer — things like cleaning catch basins, pruning trees, repairing signs, filling potholes, and doing building maintenance and inspections.

That’s not to say there’s no work going on. A city worker was spotted cleaning and preparing some of the downtown flower beds, while other crews are busy checking the sewer and storm drain systems.

“There are a few tasks that shouldn’t be delayed as it could put the city at risk,” says Teasdale. “Examples would be sanitary sewer inspections (due to increased runoff / inflow and infiltration into the collection system), storm sewer inspections and maintenance (cleaning of catch basins and drainage intakes), sidewalk cleaning and street sweeping.”

The decision to delay some city work isn’t unusual. Teasdale says the start date varies from year to year, and staff have to be flexible to respond to the weather.

“Everyone is aware that we look to complete this activity in “the spring” and that is usually sometime in April,” he says. “We never give specific dates on a calendar when we plan for this activity internally until closer to the certainty that we can actually complete it — because we don’t know what the weather conditions will allow.”

The city employs about 15 full-time people in the public works and operations department, including parks and rec staff.