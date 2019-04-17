Anne Of Green Gables takes best costume
Barriere Elementary School held their Battle of the Books on Apr. 3 with a fine contingent of entries and costumes present. Best costumes in the grades 3 to 4 group went to Riley Buchanan, Scarlett Wright, and Lex Sterling, all dressed as Anne of Green Gables characters. Scarlett Wright made a fine Anne of Green Gables.
Dori McCrae photo: