Anita Place camp resident barricades himself in shelter as more inspections take place

An Anita Place Tent City resident has barricaded himself inside his wooden shelter, refusing to allow entrance to the fire department, police or bylaws who are at the camp enforcing safety regulations imposed by a court order.

Dwayne Martin, one of the original camp residents, is adamant that, “nobody is coming into my house.”

“They want to come into my house and take the last bit of sources of heat that I have,” said Martin.

“I am going to fight,” he said about keeping his one source of heat, a propane tank with a propane heater.

“I am fighting to stay in a rat infested area. This is ridiculous. And they want to take my only source of heat,” he said.

A barricade was set up around the camp on Saturday and residents are being asked for identification to be put on a list for housing.

Electricity to the camp and heat to its warming tent were cut off Friday, when it snowed, and remained so on Saturday, while heat sources were removed.

On Friday, when the fire department arrived at the site, the electrical service panel for the camp was exposed to the elements and the electrical connections were tampered with, creating a significant life safety risk, according to the city.

In addition to the electrical panel tampering, the fire department noticed the smell of propane in the area.

“Today they are continuing what they started yesterday which is doing inspections tent to tent and taking away anything they say is violating the fire order,” said Ivan Drury with Alliance Against Displacement, that organizes the camp on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge.

It’s very tense. An RCMP sargeant is trying to negotiate with Dwayne through the door and Dwayne said “I’m not leaving my home alive” — Against Displacement (@stopdisplacemnt) February 24, 2019

“They’ve issued an additional inspection order saying that they are going return tomorrow again between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and do another inspection of all of the tents. It’s feeling like a harassment of people’s personal spaces,” he said.

Yesterday there were four structures with locks on the doors that fire, police and city officials were unable to enter.

By 11 a.m. on Sunday officials were able to enter three of those structures, with Martin’s shelter being the last hold-out.

“Dwayne is saying he is not consenting to a search of his property, of his home, or for them to seize the only means he has to be warm inside this place,” said Drury.

I swear to god I’m afraid of what’s going to happen. They are pushing Dwayne past his limit. He keeps saying “I’m so tired” and they won’t shift. They’re being stubborn and intransigent. — Against Displacement (@stopdisplacemnt) February 24, 2019

“This is a person who has been living at the camp for two years where the only interactions he’s had with fire departments and police in those two years have been them telling him what he has to get rid of in order to meet their orders that feel completely arbitrary. And they offer him nothing in return in order to make himself warm and dry,” he added.

The police are prying apart wood intertwined with the arms of the 3 blocking Dwayne’s door pic.twitter.com/kOOECzbMZl — Against Displacement (@stopdisplacemnt) February 24, 2019

Listen Chen with Alliance Against Displacement and two others chained themselves to a ladder outside of Martin’s door as fire officials and police attempt to take down the barricade.

Tweets from the organization say the situation is very tense and that they are afraid of what is going to happen.

The situation is ongoing.

• More to come