Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Pepper escaped through a screen window on the second floor leaving her stranded

Animal Control officers rescueing Pepper, a dog that was stranded atop an Esquimalt home on Friday morning. (Facebook/ Township of Esquimalt)

Victoria Animal Control Services responded to a call Friday morning about a distressed dog on the roof of an Esquimalt home.

When they arrived around 10:30 a.m. they found Pepper, a female Sheppard/Husky mix, exactly as described – atop the house.

The dog’s owner had left for work earlier in the morning, at which point it appears Pepper broke through a screen window that led to the roof on a lower part of the house.

Pepper has been known to become anxious when left home alone. Animal Control believes that anxiety led to her escape.

Pepper was unable to navigate her way back inside, eventually being noticed by a worried neighbour who then notified Animal Control.

The Township of Esquimalt described the rescue as successful in a Facebook post.

“The officers borrowed a ladder from a neighbour and Pepper allowed herself to be put on a leash. With one officer up the ladder, the dog immediately climbed onto the officer and was carried down.”

The owner was contacted during the rescue and returned home.

Animal Control credits their officers with the successful rescue and reminds anyone who spots an animal in distress to contact them immediately at (250) 414-0233.

