Anglers should watch for, remove smallmouth bass from Cultus Lake, researchers say

Biologists are studying the habits of the invasive species

Smallmouth bass are one of the invasive species present in Cultus Lake. (Ministry of Environment image)

Anglers need to take special note when fishing Cultus Lake this B.C. Family Fishing weekend.

The Cultus Lake Stewards announced the presence of a program monitoring smallmouth bass in the lake.

A team of biologists from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change from Thompson Rivers University is keeping a close eye on the invasive smallmouth bass. A number of fish have been tagged for research purposes. Those who catch smallmouth bass should keep an eye out for a bright green or pink “spaghetti” tag and are encouraged to return it live into the lake.

“If you catch an untagged smallmouth bass, please remove the fish from the lake,” Christina Toth of the Fraser Basin Council said in a statement. “Record its size, the place and time where the fish was caught and email the information to margettsw19@mytru.ca.”

Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk is funding this project.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, smallmouth bass were introduced into the Columbia River system, Saltspring Island and south Vancouver island within the province. Smallmouth bass are native to eastern central North America. They typically dwell in moderately shallow, rocky and sandy areas of lakes and rivers, particularly near submerged logs or shoals.

