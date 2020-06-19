Smallmouth bass are one of the invasive species present in Cultus Lake. (Ministry of Environment image)

Anglers should watch for, remove smallmouth bass from Cultus Lake, researchers say

Biologists are studying the habits of the invasive species

  • Jun. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Anglers need to take special note when fishing Cultus Lake this B.C. Family Fishing weekend.

The Cultus Lake Stewards announced the presence of a program monitoring smallmouth bass in the lake.

A team of biologists from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change from Thompson Rivers University is keeping a close eye on the invasive smallmouth bass. A number of fish have been tagged for research purposes. Those who catch smallmouth bass should keep an eye out for a bright green or pink “spaghetti” tag and are encouraged to return it live into the lake.

RELATED: Pikeminnow still need to be caught despite cancellation of Cultus Lake fishing derby

“If you catch an untagged smallmouth bass, please remove the fish from the lake,” Christina Toth of the Fraser Basin Council said in a statement. “Record its size, the place and time where the fish was caught and email the information to margettsw19@mytru.ca.”

READ ALSO: Try, try again when fishing

Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk is funding this project.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, smallmouth bass were introduced into the Columbia River system, Saltspring Island and south Vancouver island within the province. Smallmouth bass are native to eastern central North America. They typically dwell in moderately shallow, rocky and sandy areas of lakes and rivers, particularly near submerged logs or shoals.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer

Previous story
Lion statues stolen from United Nations gang members’ grave site in Chilliwack
Next story
Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Drive for show and putt for dough

    Wow! Time is certainly flying by. Just finished our sixth week of Ladies' Golf. I hate to see it go by so fast because winter lasts a long time. We still had an excellent turnout on June 9 of 27 ladies despite Mother Nature tossing rain our way. We did manage to play our whole round without getting wet but some of the other ladies weren't quite so lucky.

  • Grow these berries instead, the Weed Warrior advises

    This week, I am returning to the Invasive species Council of BC's (ISCBC) Grow-Me-Instead booklet to continue writing about invasive plants that are of provincial concern, and the native and other non-invasive plants that we should put in our gardens instead.

  • Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

    Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

  • Comox Valley grad parade routes and traffic advisory

    Three high schools will conduct a drive-up ceremony Saturday

  • Anglers should watch for, remove smallmouth bass from Cultus Lake, researchers say

    Biologists are studying the habits of the invasive species