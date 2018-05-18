Anglers charged for multiple infractions

With fishing season in full swing on the lakes surrounding Golden, so are the conservation officers.

In the past week and a half, officers have been out on lakes and checking that anglers are complying to the laws and regulations surrounding fishing.

Last week, on May 9, conservation officers pulled over two pickup trucks on their way back to town from Kinbasket Lake. Patrol intercepted three anglers, who failed to provide adequate information about what they had caught that day. According to conservation officer Alexandre Desjardins, the anglers provided false information, saying they didn’t have any cut fish with them.

Upon the inspection of the two pickup trucks, two trailers, and one jet boat, Desjardins and the conservation officers discovered the anglers had more than twice the daily limit of fish in their possession, and the fish was frozen and processed, contrary to regulations.

“As conservation officers, we need to be able to determine the quantity of fish, the species, and the size, and none of those were available due to the processing,” Desjardins said.

The individuals were charged for the offences, including providing false information. The fish were seized and donated to local families.

Conservation authorities also found themselves in a similar situation over the weekend of May 12 and 13. Over the multi-day patrol with conservation officers at Kinbasket Lake, the authorities issued several violation tickets, including failure to produce licence, warnings for not having pleasure operator cards on boats, fishing with more than two lines at a time, and more.

The infractions all happened at Kinbasket Lake.

Although conservation officers are patrolling all of the waters, there hasn’t been too much action on the Columbia River or the Kicking Horse River yet.

“As soon as we get those really hot temperatures, the water and the silt from the alpine comes down, and the mud and the fishing isn’t so good,” Desjardins said.