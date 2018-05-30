Angie Quaale seeks second term on Township council

Incumbent Angie Quaale is seeking a second term on Township council.

In an announcement made May 30, Quaale said she wants to continue working on issues in the community, including affordable housing, senior and youth needs, arts and performance spaces, infrastructure, and economic development in Aldergrove.

“I am anxious to continue finding ways to better serve you, our environment, and our farm producers, support our small businesses and local markets,” Quaale said in a press release.

“Working with our fire department and RCMP to enhance public safety and crime reduction, economic development as well as building sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods remains a top priority to me. I will continue to be a strong voice for ride sharing, better, more reliable access to transit and EV charging stations throughout the municipality. All of this, while working hard make sure your hard earned tax dollars are well spent.”

Quaale is the owner of gourmet and specialty food store Well Seasoned, and is a regular guest chef on several local television stations.

She said she had a “steep” learning curve while serving her first term on council, but is proud of the work accomplished. If elected to a second term, she would like to become more involved in regional issues with Metro Vancouver.

Over the next few months, Quaale said she will host a series of online town hall style live meetings to learn more about issues in Langley. Those interested in finding out more can visit her Facebook page facebook.com/QuaaleAngie or website www.angiequaale.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter