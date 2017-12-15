Andrew Jongbloets found guilty of manslaughter; Rhem and Craciun aquitted in Anahim Lake Murders

Andrew Jongbloets guilty of manslaughter while Serena Rhem (Mack) and Christian Craciun acquitted

Andrew Jongbloets, Serena Rhem (Mack) and Christian Craciun (not pictured) are each charged in connection with the murders of Kalvin Andy and Matthew Hennigar in 2014 (photos: Facebook)

Andrew Jongbloets has been found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of 23-year-old Matthew Hennigar and 22-year-old Kalvin Andy in Anahim Lake on December 26, 2014. Serena Rhem (Mack) and Christian Cracuin have been acquitted.

All three were initially charged with second-degree murder. Charges of manslaughter using a firearm against Bella Coola residents Lucille Mack and Steven Mecham were dropped last year.

Bryan “Everett” O’Reilly is charged with first degree murder in the slayings. O’Reilly’s trial will begin in January 2018.

Coast Mountain News will continue to provide coverage as information becomes available.