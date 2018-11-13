ANALYSIS: Wondering how incumbent candidates fared this election? Here’s a 2014-2018 comparison

Port Hardy residents voted on the safe side, re-electing four incumbents this local election.

Now that the dust has settled, Port Hardy election results indicate a slight shift in local voter attitude.

There was slightly less voter turnout with a total of 1,147 ballots were cast out of 3,083 eligible Port Hardy voters. Last 2014 local election, reportedly 1,280 voters went to Port Hardy polls.

The District of Port Hardy had a 37.2 per cent voter turnout in 2018 local election, which is 1.2 per cent above the provincial average of 36 per cent for local government elections.

Out of a total of six councillor positions, a majority of candidates vied for their incumbent seat this election. Each candidate faced uncertainty as they waited for results, which by and large did not shift much this election. The change in vote was less than one per cent for each candidate. The first four incumbents, however, received stronger support this election compared to 2014 and were re-elected.

Take a look at the breakdown of results from 2014 versus 2018 for each incumbent:

Pat Corbett-Labatt (one-term incumbent)

2014: 801

2018: 875

Corbett-Labatt received 16 per cent of the vote.

Fred Robertson (one-term incumbent)

2014: 585

2018: 703

Robertson received 13 per cent of the vote.

John Tidbury (four-term incumbent)

2014: 656

2018: 700

Tidbury received 13 per cent of the vote.

Leightan Wishart (not elected in 2014 but acclaimed shortly after)

2014: 490

2018: 620

Wishart received 12 per cent of the vote.

Rick Marcotte (2-term incumbent)

2014: 610

2018: 593

Marcotte received 11 per cent of the vote.

Overall, the voter turnout also suggests that the four incumbents enjoy a consistent support base.