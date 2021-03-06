An appeal to help solve the mystery of an injured Langley man

The family of injured Willoughby resident Ronald Gerald Jesso is hoping someone saw something that will help solve the mystery of how he came to be so badly hurt on the morning of Feb. 22. Jesso is still in hospital. (Jesso family/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Relatives of a Langley man found seriously injured by the side of a road are asking for the public’s help in solving the mystery.

Ronald Gerald Jesso, 30, remains in a critical care ward at Royal Columbian Hospital, said his wife, Danii Franks, and older sister Lana Jesso.

READ MORE: Injured man found by side of Langley road Monday

They are asking anyone who may have seen Jesso in the area of 200th Street in Langley between 64th and 76th Avenues in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22, and anyone who might have dashcam or security camera footage from that night, to contact police.

“We just want closure,” Franks said.

“We just want to know what happened.”

She told the Langley Advance Times that Jesso, a construction safety officer and father of two, suffered a fracture, brain bleed and swelling in the brain.

The family has been cautioned by medical staff that it could be months before he can come home, Franks said.

Jesso doesn’t remember anything of the night he was injured.

“He’s not himself,” Franks said.

“He’s very confused. You can’t really have a conversation.”

She described Jesso as a physically active man who enjoyed hiking and playing basketball.

Franks said Jesso had left their home in Willoughby after an argument, and she didn’t hear anything until a day later, when police contacted her to inform her he’d been seriously injured.

Lana Jesso said one doctor has told her it appeared her brother was assaulted, and she has heard Ronald was seen running in and out of traffic the night he was injured.

READ ALSO: Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

“It doesn’t even make sense,” the sister commented.

“My brother was hit by a car when he was four years old,” Lana advised, an incident that left him extremely cautious about traffic.

Langley RCMP said Jesso was spotted by a passerby around the 7600 block of 200th Street at 4:20 a.m.

The family said they have reason to believe that prior to that, Jesso may have been in the area of 64 Avenue and 200 Street.

Officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Langley Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) were called in to look for possible evidence of a hit-and-run.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, particularly drivers who might have dashcam footage, from between 3:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Any residents in the surrounding area, who might have home security surveillance footage, are also asked to review their footage, as it might shed light on how he got there.

Anyone with information or footage can contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News