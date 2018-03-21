"We are an unpaid group of volunteers absolutely committed to making our town a safe, functional and affordable place to live."

“An affordable fire hall for Creston is within reach.”

Those are the words of Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall chairperson, Myrna Johnson. Her announcement comes a little over three months after a Town of Creston referendum to borrow 6.1 million dollars for a fire hall was resoundingly defeated by the voters with a 3:2 margin.

“Our committee has approached a number of local contractors and developers who have impeccable credentials within this community. Two parties have expressed serious interest in further exploring the option of a privately funded, design-built fire hall. Initial discussions indicate a new, completely functional structure could be built for a substantially lower dollar figure than the Town has put forward.”

The Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall is a citizen-driven group working toward civic fiscal responsibility.

“This option,” Johnson says, “would lower, and possibly nullify, an unfair tax burden being placed on property owners. Both developers are prepared to look at a lease option, or a lease-to-buy option to the Town, with payments over a period of ten to fifteen years.

“We are looking forward to presenting a number of proposals to the citizens of Creston at a public meeting we will be hosting in late April or early May.”

The Committee welcomes input and is actively seeking community-minded members.

“We are an unpaid group of volunteers absolutely committed to making our town a safe, functional and affordable place to live.”

Myrna Johnson

Chair