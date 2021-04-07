Amplifying autistic voices during World Autism Month

The video showcases a handful of individuals in honour of Autism Acceptance Month. (Video screenshot)

Darcy Nybo/Goldstream Gazette contributor

April is Autism Acceptance Month and World Autism Month; with each campaign dedicated to raising awareness and acceptance of autism.

Julia Boyle is the executive director of AutismBC.

“During Autism Acceptance Month, we are listening to autistic voices to learn what autism acceptance is. The spectrum is diverse. We want to be part of unlearning autism stereotypes by understanding lived experiences.”

To help people understand better, AutismBC features a series of videos and blogs from individuals on the autism spectrum about what makes them unique and what our community can do to be supportive.

As Peter said in the autism month trailer: “It’s really important to move past awareness … into acceptance, understanding and education.”

The videos on the website cover everything from introducing the panel to looking at interests, diagnosis, and identity. There is video on unlearning autism stereotypes as well. Throughout the month you’ll find even more videos that focus on what autism acceptance means and looks like to the autistic community. You can even download images to share on social media or use as your profile picture.

AutismBC is a provincial charity serving the autism community throughout B.C. since 1975. Staff and volunteers all have lived experience in autism. They provide an information and support line for community members to contact for answers on autism and online programs. This helps the autism community remain connected throughout the pandemic.

Each year, AutismBC provides support to over 6,000 community members across the province.

To read more about Autism Month, go to goldstreamgazette.com/tag/autism-awareness-month.

ALSO READ: Langford parents seek a comfortable future for their son with autism

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette