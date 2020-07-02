Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

Among the online event's guest speakers is a refugee who now lives in Vernon

Amnesty International Okanagan’s online event, Busting Myths and Advocating for Refugees, will take place Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Stock photo)

An online event will look to dispel misconceptions about refugees around the world, while giving attendees the chance to hear from a refugee who now calls Vernon her home.

Amnesty International Okanagan presents Busting Myths and Advocating for Refugees, which takes place Monday, July 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature guest speaker Justin Mohammed, human rights law and policy campaigner at Amnesty International Canada.

Prior to his current role, Mohammed served as a human rights officer with the United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Mali, and worked at the Library of Parliament as an analyst for the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

Mohammed will speak to the global refugee situation, refuting myths about refugees, explaining law and policy issues in Canada, and share Amnesty International Canada’s current campaign. Discussion will also touch upon the effects of COVID-19 on refugees around the world.

Those who sign up for the event will also hear from a refugee now living in Vernon, who will present her lived experience from her time spent in a refugee camp.

Time will be provided for questions following the guest speakers. To pre-register, visit Eventbrite. Once registered, guests will receive a Zoom link.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star