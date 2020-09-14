Ambulance medical kit stolen while paramedics respond to call in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of a B.C. Ambulance crew’s medical kit.
The case was taken Monday at about 3 a.m. while a B.C. Emergency Health Services crew was responding to a medical call at the Nanaimo Value Lodge, located at 736 Nicol St.
The hard-shelled black plastic case contained an assortment of medical supplies, including life-saving drugs such as Narcan, epinephrine and blood pressure equipment paramedics need to help patients every day.
Investigators have reviewed video surveillance footage and obtained a grainy photo of a female suspect dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask, picking up the case and then walking away with it through the motel’s parking lot.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-33766.
