Ambulance medical kit stolen while paramedics respond to call in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a B.C. Ambulance medical kit and the person who allegedly took it after it went missing during an early morning medical aid call in south Nanaimo. (Photos submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of a B.C. Ambulance crew’s medical kit.

The case was taken Monday at about 3 a.m. while a B.C. Emergency Health Services crew was responding to a medical call at the Nanaimo Value Lodge, located at 736 Nicol St.

The hard-shelled black plastic case contained an assortment of medical supplies, including life-saving drugs such as Narcan, epinephrine and blood pressure equipment paramedics need to help patients every day.

Investigators have reviewed video surveillance footage and obtained a grainy photo of a female suspect dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask, picking up the case and then walking away with it through the motel’s parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-33766.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: School buses of Gabriola students will be ferried to and from Nanaimo each day

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Smoky skies enveloping Nanaimo and east Vancouver Island area

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin