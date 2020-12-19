Emergency crews were called Saturday afternoon to a crash involving an ambulance and a minivan. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Ambulance and minivan collide in downtown Nanaimo

Crash happened Saturday afternoon at Wallace and Wentworth streets

  • Dec. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A crash in downtown Nanaimo put an ambulance out of commission this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Wallace and Wentworth streets, where a minivan and an ambulance had collided.

Crews on scene said there were no injuries in the incident and police say alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Both vehicles needed to be towed.

There were five crashes at the Wallace and Wentworth intersection in 2019, according to ICBC data, and 18 crashes over the five years from 2015-19.

READ ALSO: ICBC data details Nanaimo intersections with the most crashes

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Update: Search for missing man Randolph Quilt to focus west of Williams Lake
Next story
Cumberland council weighs COVID-19 funding priorities

Just Posted

Most Read