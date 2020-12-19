Ambulance and minivan collide in downtown Nanaimo

Emergency crews were called Saturday afternoon to a crash involving an ambulance and a minivan. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A crash in downtown Nanaimo put an ambulance out of commission this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Wallace and Wentworth streets, where a minivan and an ambulance had collided.

Crews on scene said there were no injuries in the incident and police say alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Both vehicles needed to be towed.

There were five crashes at the Wallace and Wentworth intersection in 2019, according to ICBC data, and 18 crashes over the five years from 2015-19.

#TrafficAlert Crews on scene at Wentworth and Wallace in #Nanaimo for an MVI. pic.twitter.com/lv23hybjCT — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) December 19, 2020

