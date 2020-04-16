Amber lights flash for Castlegar Health Centre

A procession of amber-light flashing vehicles made its way past the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre Tuesday night.

The procession was organized by local highway contractor Yellow Road and Bridge in order to pay tribute to the frontline workers at the health centre.

The 7 p.m. show of appreciation joined many others around the globe paying tribute to all sorts of essential workers who are working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, the Mercer Celgar mill has started sounding its alarm every day at 7 p.m.

