Amazing Race Cowichan celebrates first year success

The Amazing Race involved 9 teams making stops after figuring out their next move based on clues.

Team A2Z’s Dina Stuehler, Adera Angelucci and Kristy Landry came in second. Zaida Giron (not pictured) was the fourth member of the all women team. (Photo by Alec Wheeler)

The first Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce Amazing Race Cowichan is in the books.

A fundraiser for the Chamber, the Amazing Race involved nine teams making various stops after figuring out their next move based on clues.

Chamber Manager Sonja Nagel says Island Ford came on as the presenting sponsor and the event was a great success.

“We had awesome clues to get teams to their next destination and easy challenges at each Pit Stop,” she explains.

“Due to insurance, we had to eliminate some of the challenges that involved water, horses, knives!”

Community Futures Cowichan entered two teams, “The Better One” were the winners of the Amazing Race Cowichan, receiving Circuit Taxi passes for each of their team members. The prize was valued at $1,000 courtesy of Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

Coming in a close second was Team A2Z. They won a 60 point safety inspection from Cowichan Auto Repair. They also won Island Savings’ Pit Stop Challenge and received passes to the opening night party at Sunfest.