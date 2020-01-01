Amazing effort by Twain Sullivan Elementary kids

Twain Sullivan Elementary school presented the proceeds of their Christmas Craft Fair to the Salvation Army. It was a susccess because of the hard work from students and staff and the families that came out and supported their annual craft fair. The school raised an amazing $700. (Submitted photo)

  • Jan. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

