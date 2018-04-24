Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell will provide updates on their municipalities’ efforts to pursue the formation of a citizen’s assembly to look into amalgamation, at a community meeting hosted by Amalgamation Yes on Wednesday night (April 25) at Victoria High School. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Interested in learning more about how citizen’s assemblies can work to find solutions to local governance challenges?

Amalgamation Yes invites the public from around Greater Victoria to a open meeting at Victoria High School on Wednesday night (April 25) from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will hear about experiences where community engagement was improved from a B.C. councillor from a municipality that was part of an amalgamation.

As well, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell will give updates on their communities’ efforts to pursue the establishment of a citizen’s assembly that would involve both jurisdictions and possibly others. The mayors met with Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing representatives earlier this month to discuss the topic and how it might be funded.

Saanich council voted Monday to go ahead with plans to hold a referendum this fall to gauge resident support for pursuing future amalgamation talks with Victoria. While the City of Victoria has yet to be make such a commitment, one of the objectives would be for both councils to agree on what question to ask their residents.

Vic High is at 1260 Grant St. in Fenrwood.

