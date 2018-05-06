Amalgamation open houses scheduled

For those wishing to learn more about the potential for amalgamating North Cowichan and Duncan, four open houses have been scheduled for the week of June 4.

• Monday, June 4 – Duncan Fire Hall (468 Duncan St.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 5 – Maple Bay Fire Hall (1230 Maple Bay Rd.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 6 – Crofton Community Centre (8104 Musgrave St.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, June 9 – Chemainus Seniors Centre (9824 Willow St.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also stop by the Duncan Farmers Market on Saturday June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more.

