Amalgamation fails in North Cowichan and Duncan

North Cowichan says yes, but Duncan says no

  • Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Residents of North Cowichan and Duncan voted in a referendum on Saturday to decide on an amalgamation proposal. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The bid to amalgamate North Cowichan and Duncan failed on Saturday.

Residents of North Cowichan voted in favour of amalgamation, but residents of Duncan voted strongly against it.

Under provincial legislation, 50 per cent of the votes in both municipalities needed to favour amalgamation in order for a single new municipality to be created.

Votes were 3,051 for to 2,140 against in North Cowichan and 835 against to 395 for in Duncan.

Formerly part of the Municipality of North Cowichan, Duncan split off to become a separate city in 1912.

More to come

Previous story
Tree crashes into traffic on highway to Tofino
Next story
B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Just Posted

Area I rejects recreation complex expansion proposal: referendum defeated

  • 23 hours ago

 

Power out in West Kelowna

  • 23 hours ago

 

Amalgamation fails in North Cowichan and Duncan

  • 23 hours ago

 

Amalgamation fails in North Cowichan and Duncan

 

Most Read