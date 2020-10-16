Alternative lighting for Sandhill Crescent

The lights will go on at Heron Ridge ‘Sandhill Crescent’ subdivision.

The District of 100 Mile Council voted Tuesday in favour of a variance permit to waive the requirements for streetlights in the subdivision, while approving lighting alternatives to illuminate the paths and sidewalks.

The decision was made despite pleas by two residents to retain the rural feel of the neighbourhood by keeping it dark.

“I would like to suggest the idea of having amenities such as street lighting are a good thing but also to see the stars … that’s an amenity,” said Don Savjord, who lives next door to the subdivision. “And as soon as we put lights on that changes my view scape.”

Savjord argued the 30-home subdivision could sell itself as a “rural experience in the District of 100 Mile” where people can see the stars without having to go to 108 Mile Ranch or the rural lakes. He noted 108 Mile Ranch has no sewer system, street lights or sidewalks yet has a larger population than 100 Mile.

Coun. Ralph Fossum agreed, saying while he was instrumental in getting the first streetlights installed at one of 100 Mile’s first subdivisions 40 years ago, he now believes “country living within the boundaries of 100 Mile” would be a great feat for the district.

“I like the stars at night,” he said. “I choose to live where I can see the stars and the moon with no light pollution.”

However, Coun. Maureen Pinkney said the lights would help keep the area safe while retaining the rural character of the new neighbourhood. Many people have complained about not being able to see or walk their dogs.

“It’s a good safe compromise to have these small light standards selectively placed,” she said. “It should certainly provide a safety level for other people.”

Coun. Dave Mingo, who also serves on Citizens on Patrol, said there were a lot of dark spaces in the community and the lights would go a long way to make the area safer. He would like to see more lights installed at bus shelters and other hot spots such as bus stops.

Developer Trevor Embree, of Bree Contracting, will be required to sign a memorandum of understanding and provide the district with a refundable security deposit until the lights are installed. He said the lights are expected to cost about $2,500 each.

