Alternative arts fest at LDSS

Lakes District Secondary School held its Alternative Arts Festival on May 28. The day-long event featured performances of singing, dancing, stand-up comedy, spoken word and student-made short films. Last but not least, the emcees gave pun-filled introductions and commentaries for each act. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Jun. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

