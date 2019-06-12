Alternative arts fest at LDSS

Lakes District Secondary School held its Alternative Arts Festival on May 28. The day-long event featured performances of singing, dancing, stand-up comedy, spoken word and student-made short films. Last but not least, the emcees gave pun-filled introductions and commentaries for each act. (Blair McBride photos)
