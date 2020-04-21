Alternating traffic set for Victoria’s Bay Street bridge

Electrical work on the Point Ellice Bridge will take place for two days with two-way alternating traffic. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

Traffic will be impacted on the Bay Street bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.

The City of Victoria alerted residents to alternating traffic April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for electrical work on the officially-named Point Ellice Bridge.

The City reminds drivers to watch for signage and traffic control personnel.

The bridge reopened to traffic last fall after a five-month partial closure to allow for upgrades last year. The bridge was only open for westbound traffic until the end of November as the bridge underwent a $6.1 million upgrade.

READ ALSO: Bay Street Bridge construction begins

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Victoria News