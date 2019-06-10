Altercation involving a knife leads to assault charge in Courtenay

An altercation outside St. George's United Church in Courtenay Monday morning resulted in the arrest of a woman.

An altercation outside St. George’s United Church in Courtenay Monday morning resulted in the arrest of a woman.

A witness said she was driving in the area when she saw the altercation unfold.

“There was a fight between one of the men and women, involving a knife, going on in front of the church (St. George’s),” said Deb Marshall. “I just pulled over and called the RCMP.”

RCMP confirmed an arrest was made.

“A woman was arrested for assault with a weapon and remains in custody at this time. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries,” said Comox Valley media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni.

It was the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city in the past couple of days.

RCMP are also investigating two separate gunshot incidents in Courtenay, which happened Sunday and Monday morning.

Courtenay mayor responds to recent gunplay

terry.farrell@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter