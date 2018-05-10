Almost $88,000 awarded in Smart and Caring Grants

Heritage Abbotford is among 16 local organizations that have received Smart and Caring Grants from Abbotsford Community Foundation. The organization will use the funds for its annual Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day, this year taking place June 10 at Trethewey House. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the recipients of almost $88,000 in funding from its Smart and Caring Community Grants.

The grants have been awarded to 16 local charities that support children and families at risk.

“Without this funding, many of these crucial programs would have to be cut or cancelled,” said Lorna Hart, ACF board chair.

Andrea Senft, ACF community grants committee chair, said the focus of children and families at risk is a result of research from Abbotsford’s Vital Signs report.

“We know that of 5,000 people using the local food bank every month, 40 per cent are children,” she said.

Senft said each of the grant recipients has specific programs targeted to children and families at risk.

Executive director Wendy Neufeld said that many organizations presented worthy applications.

“Abbotsford has a population in need of additional supports and care. This does not go unnoticed.”

The Smart and Caring Community Fund has provided numerous local charities over $404,000 in grants since 2014.

The annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic held each year on the third Thursday of September at Ledgeview Golf Course raises funds that are permanently added to the capital of this ACF community fund.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcf.org or phone 604-850-3755.

Recipients of this year’s grants are:

n Abbotsford Food Bank’s Starfish Pack Program

n Abbotsford Hospice’s child and youth bereavement support

n Abbotsford Restorative Justice’s counselling for at-risk children

n Abbotsford Youth Commission’s nutrition and cooking classes

n Foundry Abbotsford’s walk-in counselling

n Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s early psychosis intervention

n Central Abbotsford Community School’s Book Buddies program and middle years information forum

n Cyrus Centre’s youth emergency housing program

n Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association’s summer camp

n Fraser Valley Child Development Centre’s family enrichment program

n Eugene Reimer middle school’s science club

n Heritage Abbotsford’s Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day

n Kidsport Abbotsford’s amateur sports

n West Abbotsford Community School’s SCAMPER literacy program

n Youth Unlimited’s mobile drop-in centre

n Literacy Matters Abbotsford’s Fostering Literacy