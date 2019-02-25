Almost $700 in tickets after licence plate left behind in hit and run

Leaving car doors unlocked cost Oak Bay residents a laptop, a cell phone and two iPods last week, police say.

Oak Bay police said the thefts happened in the 2900 block of Lansdowne Road, the 2500 block of Thompson Avenue, the 900 block of Transit Road, and the 2700 block of Eastdowne Road.

Three other incidents are listed in the police department’s report for the week of Feb. 18 to Feb. 24.

On Feb. 19 police received a report that a bike was stolen from Oak Bay High School. They say a grey/white hybrid style mountain bike was taken.

On Feb. 22 police attended a criminal harassment incident in the 1000 block of Foul Bay Road. They say a male tenant was harassing another resident. He was arrested for criminal harassment and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. An undertaking was issued not communicate with the other party.

Also on Feb. 22 police responded to a hit and run at the intersection of Hampshire Road and Oak Bay Avenue. the offending vehicle lost its front licence plate at the scene. The registered owner received tickets totalling $679.

