Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

  • Feb. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Almost 1,500 people living in the Metchosin area remain without power.

While it is not clear what caused the outage first reported late Sunday morning, BC Hydro said that crews are responding to the area.

Recent days have seen a number of power outages across the region as it grapples with snow and strong winds.

Updates to follow.

