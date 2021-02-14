Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

Almost 1,500 people living in the Metchosin area remain without power.
While it is not clear what caused the outage first reported late Sunday morning, BC Hydro said that crews are responding to the area.
âš ï¸ #YYJ #RiderAlert -ROUTES ADDED. The following routes are running today: 4, 6, 14, 15, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 50, 61, 70 and 72. Please check website for potential detours. We will continue to update. #yyjtraffic
Visit https://t.co/WCW9D4wWKX
Thanks for your patience ðŸšŒðŸ’™
— BC Transit | Masks Mandatory (@BCTransit) February 14, 2021
Recent days have seen a number of power outages across the region as it grapples with snow and strong winds.
Updates to follow.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com