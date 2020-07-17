Almost 1500 masks made from Masks4All campaign in Rossland

The campaign was launched on April 29

The Masks4all campaign launched on April 29 in Rossland continues to produce results.

So far, residents have made almost 1500 non-medical masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

An additional 300 masks have also been made to supply residents in the Electoral Area “B” of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB),which includes Gennelle, Riverale, Sheep Creek and Patterson.

Some notable donations to the campaign include $2700 from the RDKB and $500 from Rossland Fine Wines.

To help distribute many of the masks, seamstresses have been dropping them off outside of mayor Kathy Moore’s house. Moore then prepares and packs them with instructions before dropping them off at Alpine Drug Mart and Ferraro Foods for people to pick up.

“B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is recommending the wearing of non-medical face masks in certain situations,” said Moore in a press release.

“The demand is increasing and our seamstresses are doing their best to keep up with the demand”.

Many of the 100 attendees at the recent Black Lives Matter solidarity event in Rossland were seen wearing the masks.

You can still help make masks by emailing or phoning the mayor. You can also support the campaign by making a donation to the Rossland Rotary Club (RCC).

Moore, the RRC and local physicians all helped to make the campaign a reality.

Wearing a non-medical mask can help to protect others from COVID-19, according to the Canadian government.

READ MORE: Masks4All campaign a resounding success in Rossland

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland News