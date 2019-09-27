Allnorth land surveying firm acquires Dediluke

Allnorth Land Surveyors (ALS), a B.C. based legal surveying firm with offices in Kamloops and Terrace, has purchased Terrace land surveying company Dediluke Land Surveying Inc.

The merger of ALS and Dediluke has been effective since Sept. 1., adding three more employees to the ALS team. Dediluke has been providing services in Terrace for the last 35 years since its inception in 1984.

“[The acquisition] expands the team’s reach in providing a larger range of services to a broader base of clients and provides in-house Land Surveying expertise, strengthening core resources,” says Kira Orr, ALS senior manager of marketing and communications.

ALS serves heavy industrial, commercial, and public and private sector clients since 1971, with offices across Canada. In Terrace, Orr says the firm is seeing a lot of small to medium scale subdivisions, accessory building and fence construction.

READ MORE: Residential projects delayed for years in Terrace pick back up

“This indicates a sense of security in the local economy,” she says.

The amount ALS paid to purchase Dediluke was not disclosed.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter