Alleged thief in Chilliwack can’t fool the nose of JANGO the police dog

JANGO the police dog helped track down a suspect on Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. (RCMP photo)

An Edm0nton man who allegedly broke into a storage container on Luckakuck Way was arrested

JANGO the police dog helped track down a man who allegedly broke into a storage container outside a Chilliwack business.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 28 RCMP officers and members of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) responded to a call in the 45000 block of Luckakuck Way.

JANGO quickly picked up the scent of the suspect and led officers to a 39-year-old man who was arrested.

Gregory Jay Derksen hails from Edmonton and is now charged with mischief, fail to comply with order and possession of break-in instruments. He has since been released pending a future court date.

“A timely response by Chilliwack RCMP and police service dog JANGO are responsible for the apprehension of the suspect,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Our team of officers and support services remain dedicated to the safety of the community – and it doesn’t hurt to have JANGO on that team.”

RCMP remind anyone seeing anything suspicious to contact police at 604-792-4611 or dial call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

