Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from Vernon police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP apprehended two suspects after an alleged prohibited driver attempted to flee from police.

On Wednesday, April 10, just after 8 p.m., front line officers converged on an area after receiving information in regards to a known prohibited driver that was allegedly in a vehicle located at 4300 32nd Ave.

Once officers were on scene, a female driver and male passenger of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee from police by driving away in an unsafe manner. Officers quickly surrounded the vehicle and were able to disable it from moving any further. A dynamic take down of the two suspects was executed and both were apprehended without further incident.

“Often motivating factors for suspects to flee from police outweigh their regard for public safety and they will do anything to avoid being taken into custody,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The swift actions of the front line officers in this incident, prevented a potential dangerous driving situation and were able to successfully take two suspects into custody.”

Deidra Ferguson, of Vernon, is facing possible charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Robert Lampreau, of Vernon, is facing a possible charge of breach of probation order.

Both remain in custody to appear on future court dates.

Related: Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Related: North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.