Police block off John Brittain’s House while they await a search warrant. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

  • Apr. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two witnesses said they allegedly saw John Brittain carrying a rifle walking towards Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue in Penticton.

“He walked right in front of me with his rifle and it had a scope on it, I thought, oh man, you better not shoot me,” said witness Allan Caruso.

Another woman who wanted to be left anonymous said she heard three or four loud bangs.

