Alleged Parksville purse snatcher chased by vigilantes facing charges

37-year-old Qualicum Beach man expected in court Jan. 2

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The victim of the Dec. 20 purse snatching in downtown Parksville has been identified after reading the original story in the Parksville Qualicum Beach News.

The Oceanside RCMP had put a call out Dec. 20 asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman to make sure she was OK after bystanders reported the purse-snatching incident to the Oceanside RCMP.

Oceanside RCMP reported in a Dec. 28 news release that the victim, a 72-year-old Parksville woman, called the Oceanside RCMP after reading the article and the suspect, a 37-year-old Qualicum Beach man, has been remanded in custody and is facing “many charges” related to his activities on Dec. 20.

According to court documents, the suspect is charged with break and enter and committing an indictable offence, robbery and attempted break-and-enter to commit and indictable offence.

“After he fled from the purse snatching, it is alleged that he broke into a ground level apartment and stole items before fleeing,” the Dec. 28 release states.

The suspect is expected to make his next appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo on Jan. 2.

On Dec. 20, Oceanside RCMP was called to the intersection of Hirst Avenue and McMillan Street after a report of a robbery. Witnesses managed to apprehend the suspect, according to Oceanside RCMP, and returned the purse to the victim.

Witnesses reported to the RCMP that a woman had her purse stolen by an unknown male, according to a written release from Oceanside RCMP. However, a few hours later, the suspect was located and arrested by police.

