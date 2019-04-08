Alleged Kelowna pimp to be sentenced later this month

A Kelowna man who’s been awaiting trial for the last three years for his role in an alleged pimping operation will be sentenced April 23, two weeks later than initially planned.

Simon Rypiak, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of procuring adults to offer sexual services and one count of obtaining a material benefit from sexual services Feb. 4.

The court heard the Crown’s case against Rypiak during a preliminary inquiry held in November 2017 and it was decided there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial later that year.

After various delays, the trial was rescheduled to April 2019.

Kelowna RCMP said in 2015 the investigation into Rypiak, who used a pseudonym, revealed the victims recruited online through social media platforms, ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old.

RCMP alleged he used physical violence to maintain control of his victims who he forced to work as escorts for him.

An investigation into the activities of Rypiak started in September 2015 and led to a number of alleged victims being identified by police across several policing jurisdictions in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and as far away as Quebec.

