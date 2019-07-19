Alleged impaired driver flips car near Lake Country

A vehicle that flipped on its roof on Glenmore Road, Friday morning, is the result of impaired driving, according to RCMP.

Lake Country police responded to the single-vehicle collision about 12:30 a.m. on Glenmore Road near Shanks Road.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, emergency crews found the vehicle on its roof with the airbags deployed.

The driver a Vernon woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while her passenger, an adult man, was uninjured in the crash.

“While investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, the officer at the scene entered into an impaired driving investigation,” said O’Donaghey. “As a result, a demand was provided to the driver and breath samples were taken using a roadside screening device, which resulted in a fail.”

The driver was subsequently served with an immediate roadside prohibition, which prohibits her from driving a motor vehicle for a period of 90-days.

